On Dec. 17, the Centre County Board of Commissioners voted to purchase two high speed scanners from Election Systems and Software (ES&S).

The decision follows Gov. Tom Wolf's signing of Act 77, Pennsylvania’s election reform bill, in 2019.

The total cost of the two scanners is $95,975. However, the purchase was made within the window of time in which counties buying election equipment will be reimbursed 60 percent of the cost.

The DS450 scans 75 ballots per minute and uses imaging technology to read the front and back of each ballot, process the vote, and sort each ballot to its respective tray based on the result. This will ensure that the scanning and tabulating process is continuous.

The scanner can also segregate ballots that may need to be reviewed by election inspectors for over votes, crossover votes and blank ballots.

Under Act 77, absentee ballots go to a centralized location to be tabulated, rather than at precincts. Therefore, the DS450s are expected to be the central count scanners for Centre County.

Election and Voter Registration Director Joyce McKinley said she expects an increase in absentee ballot numbers, following new rules including “no excuse voting” which allows any voter to cast an absentee ballot and the ability to hand in absentee ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Presidential elections are the largest absentee voting election we have to begin with, but with the volume of voters out there and they’re aware, I would anticipate we would have a 25 to 30 percent increase,” McKinley said. “We’re probably talking 6,000 or better.”