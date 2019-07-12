If you ask Rick Bryant, executive director of Central Pennsylvania Festival of The Arts, he’ll tell you the company Sandscapes is a fixture at the festival.

Greg Glenn, who runs the sand sculpting company with his wife, said that Sandscapes has been performing and sculpting at State College for so long, he can’t even remember how it started.

“[Glenn’s] creativity is just off the charts and we’re just really fortunate to have him,” Bryant said.

Sandcapes, originally formed from a team of competitive sand sculptors, started in the 80s. Glenn said that the team has around 40 projects a year around the country and overseas, and in the summer, they have about four crews working.

The company has previously made projects with over 5,000 tons of sand, or sculptures that stand over 60 feet tall.

Arts Fest, however, is a one-man job for Glenn.

“Greg is very low maintenance,” Bryant said. “Not… all artists are like that. Not all people are like that. He’s able to take a germ of an idea and run with it successfully, and as someone who’s managing an event with 300 artists… finding someone like Greg is like finding a needle in a haystack.”

Sandscapes prefers for clients to pick the subject of the sculpture, though the subject of this year’s Arts Fest design is top secret, only to be revealed over the four days that Glenn will make the sculpture.

This process of building is part of why Bryant likes to host Sandscapes.

“People really like to see stuff happen, and people like to see artists at work. And we happen to have a really great place for sand sculpture, and you know, it’s super easy logistically, and what’s not to like?” Bryant said. “Like John Candy said in ‘Splash’: ‘stick with what works.’”

Bryant said that he personally is a fan of Sandscapes’ work, partially because of the relatability.

“Who doesn’t like a sandcastle? Everybody can relate to going to the beach and going down, filling the bucket with sand, turning it upside down and it looks like nothing,” Bryant said. “With Greg, he essentially does the same thing but it comes out looking like Michael Angelo.”

Bryant said he’s seen other sand sculptors on the Jersey Shore, but they don’t “hold a candle to Greg.”

“I would say that Greg really is a sculptor first and foremost and sand just happens to be his media. A lot of other people start with sand… Greg starts with positive and negative space and making an art object.”

While Glenn said he’s never had any formal art training, he’s certainly had years of practice.

He calls his coming into sand sculpting a rather “long and convoluted story.”

Glenn said he’s always owned trucks, despite living in California. With his mode of transportation, he helped transport items and people from a local half-way house run by a friend by the name of Karen.

He said that Karen eventually asked him to come to the beach and help her agency perform in a sand sculpting contest.

“It was interesting too because I was single at the time,” Glenn said, “and I didn’t want to do it. You know, ‘Oh, that’s stupid,’ and so finally I kept turning her down and turning her down then she goes, ‘You know, these people on this team are single women,’ and I was like boom. Down to the beach.”

It was during this competition that Glenn discovered his love for sand sculpture and met his future wife, who now helps him run Sandscapes.

“I immediately got hooked,” he said. “It was just unbelievable to me what you could do with just compacted sand on the beach. It’s crazy.”

Three years later, Glenn was on the world champion team.

In 1987, the team of Sandscapes quit their “real jobs” to sculpt full-time.

Because they wanted to be a company where their customers decided what they sculpt, the team had to learn as much as they could.

“We had to become really flexible and we had to have a large range of knowledge as far as styles and costumes and stuff like that. It’s a lot of work,” Glenn said.

He explained that they would take anatomy or architecture books to the beach and “quickly render them” in order to get a feel for the subjects. Other times, Glenn said he would take anatomically-correct mannequins on his trips.

“I have this huge library that I’ve built over the years of books that were simply… subject matter training for me,” Glenn said. “I had to learn the old fashioned way.”

This training has come in handy for Art Fest.

“Half the time, [Rick Bryant] got an idea what he wants and half the time he kind of lets us run rapid,” Glenn said.

The sculptor artist said that he likes coming to State College because it reminds him of his own hometown, which is also a college town.

“The good thing is it keeps things young and vital. The clubs and bars and restaurants, there’s lots of variety and there’s nothing boring about the town,” Glenn said.

While he loves it, Glenn admits that working with sand is both rewarding and challenging.

“Most people don’t think about this but, when you do a sculpture out of marble or stone, or anything, wood, anything like that, more often the artist will work on those things for months or years you know, refining and refining, doing studies on it,” Glenn said. “Sand sculpture is incredibly fast and big.”

Like Bryant, Glenn agrees that sand is relatable and easy to like.

“The good thing about sand... Is that it’s kind of a shotgun approach. It’s not meant to appeal to any particular age group. Anyone can find something to like about it even if you don’t see the artistry or anything like that.”