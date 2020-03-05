The Five Guys in downtown State College will reopen within the next few days after suddenly closing on Wednesday, according to a store employee.

The store, located at 226 W. College Ave., will reopen “either tomorrow or the day after that” as a new water heater will be installed, the employee said.

A report from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services found that Five Guys violated health code because of the broken water heater.

Inspection violations from March 4 detail a lack of appropriate hot water temperatures within the store for employee hand washing areas and dish washing areas.

Specifically, the report detailed that hot water for hand washing must be supplied at least 100 degrees, the location’s hot water only reaching 92 degrees at the time of inspection.

The facility hot water heater was concluded to be “not producing enough hot water” to supply 110 degrees water for ware washing sinks and 100 degrees for hand washing sinks.

Five Guys corporate could not be reached for comment at this time.

The national burger chain has been at its current location in downtown State College since 2006.

A vigil, like the one held earlier this week for Taco Bell, was added as a Facebook event on Wednesday, organized by Prajesh Patel (senior-computer science), the same student who set up the Taco Bell vigil.

The event has since been canceled due to the closing only being temporary.