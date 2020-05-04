Centre Foundation — an organization based in State College whose donations benefit local nonprofits — is set to run its annual 36-hour fundraiser, Centre Gives, from Tuesday at 9 a.m. to Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The fundraiser, established by Centre Foundation in 2012, will benefit over 175 local nonprofits, according to a press release. The money donated will benefit the donor's chosen organization, which can be related to arts, animals, education, environment or health and social services.

The money will also increase that nonprofit's share in a $300,000 stretch pool and help it compete for $40,000 in prizes. Since its inception, Centre Gives has provided over $8,200,000 into Centre County's local nonprofit network.

Molly Kunkel, the executive director of Centre Foundation, said in the press release that online fundraisers like Centre Gives "[allow] the public to support their community while observing our state's stay-at-home orders and practicing social distancing."

Last year, Centre Gives raised $1,441,885 through 9,503 gifts.

To participate in Centre Gives, visit CentreGives.org during donation hours.