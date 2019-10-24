The State College Police Department is looking to identify a male suspect involved in damaging the Schlow Library parking gate at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The suspect has dark hair and was seen wearing an open, navy blue jacket, ripped blue jeans and light brown boots. He was with a woman with dark hair, who was wearing jeans and a jean jacket and carrying a yellow bag.

Police urge anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, or by submitting an anonymous tip through the borough website.