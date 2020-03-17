Even as life has seemed to take a collective pause, some things remain constant.

Monday’s State College Borough Council meeting was, by most means, not a typical meeting held under typical circumstances.

Two borough council members were not physically in attendance, electing to call in. Councilman Peter Marshall successfully was “in attendance” via phone while Councilwoman Janet Enegman was not able to be reached.

All other council members, including Mayor Ronald Filippelli, were in attendance. About half a dozen community members attended the meeting.

In the chamber room itself, the amount of chairs was limited compared to the usual number and the chairs were placed multiple feet from each other.

Though community members were able to participate in the meeting virtually via a webinar and livestream to raise questions during public hour, the feature was not utilized much.

During the meeting, Borough Manager Tom Fountaine recommended to the council that it cancels all approved and special activities through May 10 in accordance with new Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines that recommend the cancellation of events featuring more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Jesse Barlow firsted the recommendation, and it subsequently passed unanimously.

Events from May 10 through June 30 have also been “put on notice” as the council monitors the pandemic.

A special report was also given by local health officials on State College and the Centre County's current response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Shawn Kauffman, emergency management coordinator for the Centre Region Council of Governments, briefed the council on community updates such as Penn State’s decision to move to online classes until at least April 3.

Additionally, all schools within the State College Area School District will not hold class through March 30. The district will implement online learning options, according to Kauffman.

The borough itself recently announced new changes to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus in the community, such as postponing all board and committee meetings and changing parking meter times.

There are currently no known cases in State College or Centre County.

The Centre Region Council of Governments also declared a state of emergency for Centre region communities, which includes the State College borough and College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships.

Kauffman stressed the importance of avoiding “information fatigue” when it comes to the coronavirus and the developing situation around it. He urged residents and community members to listen when warned or suggested to do things like self-quarantine or isolate.

“Please realize, this is a marathon, not a sprint, this is not going to go away tomorrow, this is not going to go away in two weeks,” Kauffman said. “It’s just the beginning of this. It’s very important that people take this serious, and when we put information out, we want people to listen.”

Kauffman said Mount Nittany Health has been testing patients for the virus and sending out tests to labs across the state, which explains any potential delay of test results coming back to the hospital.

In terms of dealing with a potential outbreak of cases within the community, Kauffman said the hospital has something called an “All Hazards” plan put in place to deal with large numbers of patients.

A concern expressed by some council members was the possibility of surge capacity, specifically if Mount Nittany were to have an influx of patients.

Councilman Evan Myers first presented the scenario, asking Kauffman where patients would be treated if the hospital ran out of space. Myers also brought up the potential to use Penn State facilities in a worst-case scenario.

“This community is in a unique position because it’s a medium-sized community, yet so many facilities revolve around Penn State,” Myers said. “It would seem that they might have a significant number of facilities that could be used...the IM Building, dormitories that other communities wouldn't have the advantage of.”

In terms of how the hospital utilizes Penn State in its plan for surge capacity, Kauffman said he is not aware to what extent the university is involved, but has already requested help from Penn State in providing things like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

“We do have that relationship with Penn State as part of our emergency management, but in terms of details in planning from the viewpoint of the hospital, using the facilities, I don’t have that," Kauffman said.

Councilwoman Deanna Behring also expressed that her biggest concern is surge capacity.

Councilwoman Theresa Lafer shot down any potential use of dormitories in a surge capacity situation, citing that, as of now, the residence halls are still full of students' personal belongings.

“Let me remind everyone, those dorms are filled with private property of many, many students who may not be allowed back, or are certainly not coming back right now,” Lafer said. “So, while the university is designated for where surge capacity goes, the dorms are pretty much filled up. People actually live in them, they’re their homes, and I don’t think we’re going to try and take them over.”

The council’s next meeting is, as of now, still set to take place April 6.

