The State College Borough Council is accepting applications for an interim council member vacancy, according to a borough press release.

The selected applicant will serve the rest of former council member Dan Murphy’s term through 2021.

Murphy resigned at the Aug. 17 council meeting.

RELATED

State College Borough Councilman Dan Murphy resigns Dan Murphy, a member of the State College Borough Council, announced he will resign from his…

During the council's Aug. 28 special meeting it approved the process for selecting the interim council member.

The applicant must first submit a letter of interest including their qualifications and reasons for their interest in the role.

Only applicants who meet the borough’s Home Rule Charter qualifications to serve office will be considered for the position.

Section 401 of the charter requires council members to be a resident and registered voter of the municipality.

The council must vote to fill the vacancy by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1 and currently plans to vote on the interim council member by Sept. 21.

The timeline to select the interim council member is as follows, according to the release:

Sept. 8 is the deadline for applicants to submit letters of interest

Sept. 9 is the deadline for the public to submit questions for the applicants to answer

Sept. 10 is the special meeting during which the council may discuss the applicants and finalize the questions for the candidates to answer

Sept. 15, 16 and 17 are tentative dates for presentations (final dates will be decided based on the number of applications)