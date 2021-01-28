State College resident Brian Gundersen has been charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Building riot in Washington, D.C.

Gundersen was charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

A cellphone image shown on CNN depicts a crowd breaching the entrance to the Capitol. On Jan. 12, Gundersen was identified by a police chief in North Castle Township, New York, who recognized Gundersen's Byram Hills High School varsity jacket in the photo.

According to a criminal complaint by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the police chief called the FBI later that day and said he believed the individual in the photo was Gundersen. Gundersen played football at Byram Hills High School and now resides in State College with his mother.

In an interview with FBI agents, Gundersen admitted to the FBI he attended the rally in support of Donald Trump, according to the criminal complaint. He initially claimed he did not enter the Capitol, but he said the person wearing the Byram Hills varsity jacket was him.

The criminal complaint said on Jan. 19, a witness with a "close personal relationship" to Gundersen told FBI special agents that the two of them left Pennsylvania on the evening of Jan. 5 with the intention to attend a Jan. 6 rally for Trump.

According to the witness, Gundersen was part of a large group that was disarming police officers of their riot shields. Gundersen allegedly followed the crowd after they stormed the Capitol.

An FBI analysis of Gundersen's phone records found he had written messages to others on Jan. 5 stating he "might be able to bum rush the [W]hite [H]ouse and take it over," according to the criminal complaint.

Gundersen allegedly searched for directions to Nancy Pelosi's office the night of Jan. 6.

