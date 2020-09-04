Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Friday there has been a spike in overdoses in the area, according to a press release.

Since August began, there have been at least 11 overdose calls.

Since Aug. 22, three of those cases resulted in death.

The overdoses are suspected to be related to fentanyl laced drugs, according to the release.

Responding agencies in the region included Pennsylvania Township Police, Bellefonte Police, Patton Township Police, Ferguson Township Police and State College Police.

For help, contact Centre County Drug and Alcohol at 814-355-6744.

Confidential tips can be made to the Centre County Drug Task Force at 1-877-898-DRUG.