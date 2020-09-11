On Sept. 9, The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission awarded $2.6 million in Keystone Historic Preservation Grants to support museums and local governments, as well as historical and heritage organizations.

Accepting 52 eligible applicants spread across 24 counties, the commission provided construction grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

These grants fund projects that preserve and promote historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania. Keystone Historic Preservation Grants are also awarded to construction projects for resources deemed eligible by the National Register of Historic Places.

In Centre County, the commission granted $100,000 to the oldest and largest historical organization in the county: the Centre County Historical Society.

"This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations, " PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery said.

Keystone Historic Preservation Grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation and the Park and Conservation Fund, which rely on a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.