UPDATE, March 10 at 4:15 p.m.

According to a Playa Bowls spokesperson, the restaurant passed its health inspection Tuesday afternoon and has resumed normal operation.

Original story:

The Playa Bowls at 482 E. Calder Way has temporarily closed due to numerous health code violations in a recent health inspection report.

The report, made by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services on March 9, details 11 total violations by the store.

The violations detailed include improper storage of food, unclean working areas and bathrooms, and improper hand-washing techniques by employees.

Playa Bowls corporate public relations and the store itself could be reached for comment at this time. The timetable on reopening is currently unknown.

One employee was observed by the health inspector washing their hands at a food preparation sink instead of the separate hand washing-specific sink, according to the report.

In addition, supposedly clean cutting boards were found to still have food residue on them and were “not clean to the touch,” the report said.

Old food residue and used dishes and utensils were observed in front of the hand-washing sink, “which indicates use other than hand-washing," according to the report.

Boxes of fish and fruit were found to be stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer instead of the code-standard six inches above the ground.

Dishes and food storage pans were also found to be stored on the floor, where they could potentially be exposed to splash, dust and other contamination.

The plumbing within the facility is also apparently “not maintained in good repair,” the report said, citing a rear hand washing sink drain leaking onto the floor and a three-bay sink not being able to fill properly due to poor plumbing.

Bathrooms were also reported to have not been cleaned regularly, with the report citing dirty floors and toilets, and limestone buildup on the sinks.

Floors at the base of and under equipment were found to be “soiled” and similarly not cleaned properly.

The restaurant's menu consisted of various healthy food options, such as fruit bowls, smoothies, soups and poke bowls. The restaurant has been open on Calder Way since January 2019.

This is the second downtown State College business to recently close due to health code violations after Five Guys, located at 226 W. College Ave., temporarily closed last week.