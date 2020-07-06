The State College Police Department reported a shooting that occurred at 7:54 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 at 1335 Dreibelbis St.

According to a press release, State College Police officers responded to the address for a report of a gunshot victim. Once they arrived, they discovered that a 26-year-old area visitor had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

The release said that the individual was flown to UPMC Altoona and is currently in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a friend of the individual— a 25-year-old area visitor — was handling a .45 caliber Colt semiauto handgun when it went off. According to the press release, the 25-year-old was unfamiliar with firearms.

