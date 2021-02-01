THON 2020, executive committee line dance
Buy Now

THON executive committee members perform the line dance during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

 Aabha Vora

During Monday's State College Borough Council meeting, State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” for the THON 2021 weekend.

Filippelli said the name will go into effect from Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m — the full 46 hours of THON weekend.

Christine Gabriele, a Penn State student involved in THON, spoke in response to Filippelli's announcement at the meeting.

“On behalf of the THON community, I would like to thank the State College community for their ongoing support of THON,” Gabriele said. "You are all such a key part of making THON what it is."

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags