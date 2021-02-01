During Monday's State College Borough Council meeting, State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” for the THON 2021 weekend.

Filippelli said the name will go into effect from Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m — the full 46 hours of THON weekend.

Christine Gabriele, a Penn State student involved in THON, spoke in response to Filippelli's announcement at the meeting.

“On behalf of the THON community, I would like to thank the State College community for their ongoing support of THON,” Gabriele said. "You are all such a key part of making THON what it is."