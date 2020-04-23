The Centre County Correctional Facility reported that a second inmate has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release from the warden on Thursday.

Warden Christopher Schell said the inmate has been in isolation since experiencing symptoms. As of Thursday, the inmate is said to not need to be hospitalized.

Schell added that those staff and inmates that had been in contact with the inmate have been quarantined while tracing and testing are carried out.

The facility, which has been implementing safety measures since March to mitigate the spread of the virus, announced its first positive case on coronavirus on Sunday. Measures include increased disinfecting wipes and the suspending all visits to the jail.

Since March 16, over 40 inmates have been released from the Benner Township facility. More inmates who are identified as not posing safety risks may be released.

As for the Rockview and Benner state prisons, no inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. However, one Rockview employee reported that they tested positive for the virus.

