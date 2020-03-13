State College will implement new changes to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus in the community, according to a press release from the borough.

Parking meters downtown in all surface lots and streets meters will be suspended after 5 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. until April 5. All meters will be “sanitized regularly,” according to the release.

All meetings or gatherings for all Authorities, Boards, Committees and Commissions (ABCs) have been postponed through April 30, unless any emergency decisions need to be made.

However, the State College Borough Council currently plans to meet on Monday, March 16.

State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli issued a statement to the community in the release in which he extended his sympathies to those around the world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the local businesses and residents that are feeling the repercussions of this pandemic,” Filippelli said in the release. “I’ve spoken with borough administration and can assure you that the borough is making a maximum effort on keeping our citizens safe as we work through this unprecedented event.”

The Municipal Building will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday. However, the borough is encouraging virtual methods such as the use of email, phone and the borough website to engage with borough employees or request services.

Employees who have potentially come in contact with someone from a vulnerable population are encouraged to work from home.

The Centre Region Council of Governments has declared a state of emergency for Centre region communities, which includes the State College borough and College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships.

The borough’s website has additionally introduced a new page that is updated with information regarding the coronavirus in the community, such as prevention tips and announcements.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

The local health department is working in conjunction with the Centre Region Emergency Management Agency response team to monitor the situation within the community.

“As we work together to cope with this public health challenge, the Borough of State College is grateful for our community partners at CREMA, Penn State University, State College Area School District, Mount Nittany Health, our many social service agencies and the many dedicated healthcare and first responder workers on the front lines who protect our health and safety every day,” the release reads.

