Ronald Filippelli sat in his new office in the quiet administration wing of the downtown State College Municipal Building.

The walls are bare and his large mahogany desk is relatively empty, save for a few stacks of paper. He recently moved in, as his mayoral term only began at the start of the New Year.

“Big office, right? Nothing in it though. It’s pretty bare in here,” he said, chuckling as he looked around. He said he really doesn’t need much.

Filippelli is now the mayor for the remainder of former Mayor Donald Hahn’s original term after Hahn resigned to take up the magisterial judge position he was elected to in November.

The 85-year-old former Penn State professor, academic dean, borough council member and now mayor has an unlikely journey that led him to Happy Valley and kept him here the majority of his adult life.

History in State College

Filippelli first set foot in Centre County as a Penn State undergraduate student in spring 1957, attending the university after graduating from high school in Harrisburg. He studied history and secondary education, with the goal of becoming a history teacher.

During his collegiate career, he was the president of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity, Interfraternity Council and numerous other clubs that he said suited his interests.

After graduation, Filippelli worked for the federal government in the Navy in Mechanicsburg, before eventually deciding to return to Penn State in the late 1960s to get his doctorate degree in history. He worked as an archivist in the Pattee Library, which he said “anchored” him in State College.

“I like the fact that State College is a small city to make lots of friends, and you can be active in the city because it’s not overwhelming,” Filippelli said.

Later, Filippelli became a professor and then the head of the department of Labor Studies and Industrializations[MS1] , which is now in the College of the Liberal Arts. Eventually, he became the associate dean of the College of the Liberal Arts, a position he held for the next two decades.

“I wanted to give back”

At this point, Filippelli was interested in local politics, but was not really involved in the local political scene, he said. He would volunteer for campaigns, but that was the extent of his responsibilities.

However, during his time at Penn State, Filippelli befriended Bill Welch — who served as the mayor of State College from 1994 until his death in 2009 — who would always encourage him to run for the State College Borough Council.

“I said, ‘Bill, I’m too busy, I got this job with the university, a family with kids. I can’t run for borough council, I couldn’t do it justice,’” Filippelli said. “But I said, ‘I promise you, when I retire, I’ll run for borough council.’ So I did.”

After retiring in the early 2000s, Filippelli was elected to council for the first time in 2002 and served until 2010, at one point taking over as council president during his two terms.

“When I ran for borough council, I had lived in State College for a long time, so I really liked the town, I got a lot of benefits the town had to offer over all that time,” Filippelli said. “I wanted to give back. That is, in my opinion, citizenship.”

Filippelli said he prefers local government to bigger, federal governmental processes, mostly because local issues are not “ideological.”

“The issues that local government deal with, they’re not divided right and left in most cases,” Filippelli said. “Zoning, infrastructure, traffic control, security — they’re not issues that are easily politicized. I like that about local government, we don’t get into this name calling.”

Even after his final term on borough council, he has stayed busy in the community, serving on the boards for multiple local nonprofits as well as Schlow Centre Region Library and the Centre County Airport Authority.

Filippelli said even in retirement, he likes to keep busy.

“I like to contribute as much as I can,” Filippelli said. “I like to be active.”

The road to the mayor’s office

This same vein of trying to keep busy eventually brought Filippelli to consider getting back into local government as the mayor position was up for interim fulfillment when Hahn announced his intent to resign.

Multiple special council meetings were held in the months following Hahn’s announcement, in which council members debated the mayoral selection process. Eleven candidates were in the running for the interim position, including Filippelli, who at first didn’t even consider putting his name forward — much in the same hesitant way he put off running for borough council earlier.

“I had not thought about it at all. I knew Hahn was resigning, but [being mayor] didn’t even really occur to me,” Filippelli said. “And then I started thinking about it, like, ‘Hmm, maybe?’ And then a number of people in government and in the community told me to put my name forward. So, by that time I sort of convinced myself that, ‘Okay, I’ll try.’”

The process took months of deliberation, with potential candidate guidelines proposed and then tabled, finally culminating in Filippelli’s appointment by council on Dec. 17. He was nominated by Councilwoman Theresa Lafer and approved by the council with a 6-1 majority vote, with the only member dissenting being Councilman Dan Murphy.

“You know, I wasn’t shocked that I won, but again, I was very happy,” Filippelli said.

The State College Housing Crisis

Now mayor, Filippelli said the biggest issue facing all State College citizens — including students, permanent residents and all other parties — is very clear to him: affordable housing.

“We have to figure out a way to get more permanent residents in the borough who can live here and afford it,” Filippelli said.

He said every other problem the community stems from the lack of affordable housing. Students make up two-thirds of State College’s population, but don’t pay the same kinds of taxes that everyone else does, according to Filippelli.

Students pay property tax included in their rent, but he pointed specifically to the public service and income taxes most students do not pay because they don’t make the minimum income necessary for the taxes to apply. This, in turn, affects the borough’s economy, he said.

“It’s not that the students don’t pay taxes, it’s not the fault of students, don’t get me wrong,” Filippelli said. “What we need to do is build up that other one-third of full-time residents who are here, who are paying all the taxes.”

Filippelli said he wants to see more affordable housing options for students so they don’t graduate with “large amounts of debt.” He also said while it’s technically the borough council’s job to deal with those kinds of issues directly, it’s important the mayor plays an influencer role within the council, as well as within the community.

There are trusts and organizations within the community in place to tackle the issue of affordable housing, but Filippelli said the problem is the primary issue he will focus on.

He spoke about the influence of high rise and large-scale apartment complexes being constructed in State College, specifically mentioning a potential new high rise on College Avenue and Hetzel Street currently being proposed to council.

“I don’t have problems with height, I think the issue is that they’re all student housing, and contributes to the issue I just talked about,” Filippelli said. “Some people think you can just keep State College a little college town forever, and that’s just not possible.”

The growth that State College has seen over the last few years is a positive to Filippelli, but he said he believes that there has to be a way to control it. As he and the borough council continue to tackle this problem over the next couple of years, he hopes it can be resolved.

“It’s the dilemma of ‘What do you do?’ Everything takes resources,” Filippelli said. “But, you just have to keep trying.”

“I’d like to be a mayor that they’re proud of”

Filippelli said that while his position is mostly ceremonial, he still hopes to be a mayor that the community can be proud of.

“I’d like to be a good communicator with everybody in the community, being an ambassador, in a sense, to bring back the concerns of people in the community,” Filippelli said.

He plans to work closely with student groups like the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) to be a bridge between the State College and Penn State communities. State College has had so many “excellent” mayors in the past, Filippelli said, and while he hopes to continue the legacies of previous mayors, he knows that he can only do so much in two years.

Filippelli’s message to students already living in State College is to remember that they are also citizens, and that they have rights and responsibilities.

“In my mind, students are citizens, just like anyone else,” Filippelli said. “They have rights and responsibilities. Whether you’re an 85-year-old retiree or a Penn State student, you have the same rights and responsibilities.”