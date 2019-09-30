The tradition of Penn State’s homecoming — a weekend originally coined “Alumni Home-coming” — commenced Oct. 9, 1920 and included a plethora of events for students and returning alumni prior to the football game.

Through the years, the celebration’s history of crowning royalty has compiled memories and modifications. In 1972, the tradition of crowning a queen was eliminated due to protests against beauty standards, objectification of women and lack of diversity evident in its chronicle. However, in 1983, the election of Homecoming queen was restored with the addition of a king on the ballot.

Regarding representation of marginalized groups, Almaria Eberhardt, the university’s first black Homecoming queen, was crowned in 1969 — 49 years after the first Homecoming.

Looking back, alumnus Darryl Daisey said he doesn’t know if he would have thought it “was even a possibility” for a black student to be crowned Homecoming queen when he was a student from 1979 to 1983.

“I don’t think [black students] expected to be a part of Homecoming,” Daisey said. “Many of us didn’t know there had been a black Homecoming queen before we got there, and we would have been surprised to find out because at the time, black students made up 2 percent or less of the total population at Penn State.”

Daisey has a passion for history that he said can be seen through his compilation of black history at Penn State. Titled “African American Chronicles: Black History at Penn State,” photos of black Homecoming kings and queens are shown in a timeline spanning from 1855 to 2014.

A reason Daisey loves sharing history is because most often, he said, people don’t know about it.

On Oct. 14, 1992, John Mitchell was crowned, making him Penn State’s first Black Homecoming King. At the time of his crowning, he was a senior in administration and justice, a feature twirler, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, co-chair of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the African American Studies Room and chairman of Ebony and Ivory Week.

But it wouldn’t be until 2005 when both titles were held simultaneously by black students when Tahiirah Allen and Theodore Jackson were crowned.

The third black queen was crowned the following year in 2006 with the election of Shartaya Mollett, a human development and family studies major from Pittsburgh.

Next came Philadelphia native Tracey Edouard who won the Homecoming crown in 2012, making her Penn State’s fourth black queen. Edouard was a Resident Assistant for three years and involved in student government and orchestra. Although her involvement at her university was substantial, she said she didn’t think she stood a chance against her counterparts.

“At first I was very intimidated just by the thought of being involved only because I knew how prestigious it was and I personally didn’t think I had the credentials necessary to be selected even for the court, let alone be crowned as homecoming queen,” Edouard said. “I was the complete underdog. The people running against me had so many accolades that they had accomplished so I just didn’t think I could possibly win.”

Edouard reminisced on the moment she heard her name announced as queen, saying she remembers immediately crying and being in complete shock. When Edouard graduated, she added “HC Queen” on her class ring, which she wears every single day. For her, it’s a reminder that the Penn State community doesn’t end after graduation.

“I always love to relive those memories and marvel over how much of a full circle moment it was for me to go from being a loner and having no self-esteem in high school, really trying to find myself and find my voice,” Edouard said, “and then coming full circle as a senior in college being crowned Homecoming queen at a university as prestigious as Penn State.”

But winning the title meant so much more to Edouard than just a crown. In addition to recovering from the struggles she faced in high school, Edouard also saw meaning in the representation that came along with her crown as she was the only African American female on the court in 2012.

“In my eyes, I already felt like I was playing to a disadvantage because how often did it happen when an African American girl was crowned queen?” she said. “I remember part of the reason so many students were rallying behind me was because there was a lack of representation and they wanted to see someone of color win and see someone on the ballot that can represent them.”

Rhonda Bates became the second consecutive and fifth overall black homecoming queen when she was crowned on Oct. 12, 2013. Bates, who was a human development and family studies major, served as the president of the Student Minority Advisory and Recruitment Team and co-director for the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Similar to Edouard, even with these accomplishments, Bates felt she wouldn’t be an ideal candidate for Homecoming Queen. When she found out her friends and residents were nominating her, she decided to go through with it because she thought it’d be a memorable experience.

However, she had no anticipation of winning the crown.

“The actual process allowed me to become so engaged and really appreciate the entire experience and not take it for granted,” Bates said. “My love for Penn State made me embrace the whole experience. My senior year was the best year ever because I participated in Homecoming.”

Like the preceding queen, she said was shocked when she heard her name announced on the field as queen.

“I didn’t process it,” Bates said. “I was in a state of shock…being the fifth African American homecoming queen and coming from the intercity. It took me 24 hours to process it. It was really humbling.”

As a tour guide, she said she used her title to show prospective students that they can accomplish anything regardless of their race. By boosting her royalty status, she aimed to show families from marginalized communities that their kids could excel at Penn state if they chose to.

“Being an African American woman and being black at a predominantly white institution like Penn State meant a lot because my peers saw what I accomplished,” Bates said. “It showed them they could accomplish things like that too.”