Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what was being sold. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

The Hotel State College & Company businesses are for sale, according to a real estate listing.

With an asking price of $2.5 million, the businesses located at the property at the corner of West College Avenue and South Allen Street include State College staples like The Corner Room, Spat's at the Grill, Bill Pickle's Tap Room, The Basement Nightspot, Zeno's Pub and Chumley's.

The sale also includes a liquor license used for all of the Hotel State College & Company businesses.

The property in which the businesses are housed has existed since 1855, when it served as Jack's Roadhouse, according to the listing.

As of Tuesday morning, Hotel State College & Company and its property management services Zamias Services Inc. have not responded to The Daily Collegian for comment.