3/20 Coalition has announced that it will host a protest for law enforcement reform on Sunday in response to the recent murder of George Floyd.

The protest will take place June 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates in downtown State College. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs.

The group stated that the event will be an opportunity for community members to share their "collective demands" of the country's law enforcement as well as the State College Borough and the State College police department.

3/20 Coalition was founded in 2019 following the murder of State College resident Osaze Osagie by a State College police officer while serving a mental health warrant.