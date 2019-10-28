The first thing any person would notice this past weekend upon arriving at Shaver’s Creek was the considerable amount of pumpkins scattered all over the field of the front entrance to remind everyone of the annual Enchanted Halloween Trail and Festival.

The festival itself was for people of all ages, and contained activities such as a pumpkin carving contest, face painting and interacting with raptors, reptiles and amphibians.

In addition to these activities, Shaver’s Creek outfitted a trail with 10 different stations designed to teach about nature and incite curiosity in adults and children alike.

The trail’s activities were designed and created by Penn State students enrolled in the “interpreting Halloween to children” class, which is taught by Penn State professor Doug Wentzel.

In the class, students were placed into groups and were tasked with creating an active learning session about nature for a family audience containing both kids and adults.

One station at the trail was created by students Danny Witmer (outdoor recreation) and Elizabeth Healy (recreation, parks and tourism management), in which they teach

kids and adults how to mimic the music of crickets and cicadas with sandpaper blocks.

As people approached their station, they began to gently shush them, telling them to stay silent so they could hear the insects.

“We tell them to be quiet so they can hear the crickets in the background," Witmer said. “We want them to be quiet [because] usually when a predator comes up to them the

crickets stop, so that’s why we want them to be quiet so they don’t go away.”

Healy said they “teach them how they make their sounds and tell them we want to make music with them.”

Both Healy and Witmer said they recognize the importance of activities like this, especially on developing their communication skills.

One technique Witmer said he has realized is effective when talking to kids to “get on their level,” recognizing the physical aspect of learning is just as important as the

mental.

He also said using language they will understand — while also making it engaging for the parents present — is another important aspect of the learning experience.

Both Witmer and Healy said they agree that hands-on learning helps the kids learn more. Dante Whitde also echoed their sentiments.

“When you actually have the kids engaged and actively learning, that’s when they

learn the most because they’re really attached to whatever you’re saying," Whitde (sophomore-secondary education) said. "Getting them to do something or see something, that’s what they are going to remember more so than what you say.”

According to Tesha Omeis, the festival director, about 500 people passed through the festival.

Within the past year, Shaver’s Creek received 15,000 visitors — a significant increase compared to the 10,000 average that Shaver’s Creek usually experiences year to year.

Yet that number 15,000 is little compared to the total population of State College during the fall and spring semesters.

At the festival, the majority of Penn State students there were participating in the festival because they were either part of the class or with a volunteering organization.

While Stone Valley Recreation Area and Shaver’s Creek are owned by Penn State, not many students outside of volunteers and those who took the class are aware of their existence.

May students living on campus — especially freshmen — do not have cars while at school. The lack of transportation is exacerbated even more as there are no official buses that go Stone Valley Recreation Area and Shaver’s Creek.

Wentzel discussed this problem, suggesting a solution to it could be to have a bus shuttle. However, he acknowledged many logistical problems with this idea, such as how long would the buses run, how often they would shuttle people, and on what days.

Aside from transportation, getting students to know about their existence is difficult, as Stone Valley and Shaver’s Creek are never mentioned during Penn State campus tours.

Stone Valley and Shaver’s Creek are not on the digital and print maps of Penn State. Mentions of these areas are scarce throughout the campus, with only a couple of Stone Valley posters posted in the Intramural Building.

"For the last year I’ve been in conversation with the people who do the map and our staff to say we need to get on the map, but it’s that sort of like, ‘Why is it that I, as a staff member, have to do that, when the people who put the map together should know enough about Penn State to go,’” Wentzel said. “Rock Springs … that’s part of main campus, Stone Valley, that’s part of something... it’s a continual fight.”