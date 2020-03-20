Two patients tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus within the Mount Nittany Health system, according to a press release from Mount Nittany Health.

According to the release, the individuals are currently at home in isolation.

Mount Nittany Health is based in State College, with locations throughout Central Pennsylvania. It is unclear where the patients tested positive for the virus.

Mount Nittany Health is collaborating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Additionally, Mount Nittany Health's COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team meets every day to monitor the virus.

As of Friday morning, there were 268 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the first case of the virus in Centre County Friday morning.

