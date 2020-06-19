Mount Nittany Health experienced a $70 million revenue shortfall in its most recent fiscal year that will result in a staff reduction of 250, according to a press release.

Mount Nittany Health said that due to the revenue shortfall, it needs to adjust staffing to align with its current and estimated number of future patients. The approximately 10% reduction in staff is a result of these adjustments.

According to the press release, there will also be a 10% reduction in executive compensation, and further cuts will be made to spending on contracted services and supplies in the following year.

The health system, however, does not plan to decrease any programs or services and will ensure the maintenance of nurse-to-patient and nursing assistant-to-patient ratios.

In the release, Mount Nittany Health President and CEO Kathleen Rhine said the system will continue prioritizing the community despite these changes.

“While we must adjust, we are doing this without reducing the services the community depends on us to provide,” Rhine said. “The actions we are taking ensure that we can serve the community well today and remain strong to grow into the future.”

The press release added that any unionized employees will only be affected under the limitations of their contracts and separation support will be extended to the non-union employees who are impacted.