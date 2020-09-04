The State College Borough has reported that in the past week from Monday through Sunday, there have been 59 violations to the temporary emergency ordinance that were reported to the police department. Out of the 59 reported violations, 25 citations have been issued in the past week.

The borough said citations will continue to be issued by the police and other enforcement officers for violating the ordinance and that data will be updated every week. The fine for a violation is $300 plus court costs.

The temporary emergency ordinance was enacted by the borough on Monday August 17, which limited social gathering sizes, requiring the wearing of face coverings and other regulations to help reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

Additionally an informational sheet was made to help highlight the crucial parts of the ordinance which was distributed through Penn State, area landlords, social media and in person. The sheet was distributed during the first two weeks that students were returning.