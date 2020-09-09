Discovery Space, the science center and makerspace based in State College, announced that the first installment of its Nights to Discover Speaker Series will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 and will feature infectious disease researchers.

Scientists speaking are David Ho and Peter Hudson. Ho’s research on HIV replication earned him the 2001 Presidential Medal of Honor, and Hudson’s research on wildlife diseases earned him election to the Royal Society and Humanitarian of the Year in 2019.

Both of these experts will be drawing from their insights, knowledge of and experience with infectious diseases to discuss the challenges surrounding coronavirus.

Audience members are encouraged to engage in the conversation and bring any questions or thoughts they may have.

Traditionally, Night to Discover has been held in-person, but this year the event will be held online.

Tickets to this event are free, but registration is required. Those interested can register here.