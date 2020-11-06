Penn State Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims and the Borough of State College Manager Tom Fountaine issued a statement discouraging students from visiting a former fraternity in the area, according to an email sent to students Friday night.

The rental property of the former fraternity, Sigma Alpha Mu, is located at 329 East Prospect Avenue.

"Neither of us has ever issued a warning of this nature, which should indicate the seriousness of the behaviors allegedly occurring at this property," Sims and Fountaine said in the email.

The location formerly served as a chapter house for the fraternity, which was suspended in April 2017 after violating university restrictions on alcohol and fraternity parties.

At the time of the fraternity's suspension, Sims said its members "egregiously took advantage" of Penn State's efforts to improve its "Greek-letter system."

The men who now reside in the privately-owned home also represent themselves as members of a fraternity, and have allegedly continued to host parties despite coronavirus restrictions.

Penn State has suspended two students living at the property, and the borough is considering legal action, the email said.

The residence continues to be associated with other violations of hazing and misconduct, Sims and Fountaine said.

Since the start of the spring 2020 semester, the State College Police Department has visited the location at least 10 times, according to the email.

After a party on Halloween weekend, Sims and Fountaine said a female student who was later treated for alcohol poisoning was placed and left on a sidewalk near the residence.

There are also reports of a sexual assault taking place at the property during the same weekend, according to the email.

"We strongly discourage any student from affiliating with the unrecognized group living in this facility, and we urge you not to attend activities there," the email said.

Those who may have additional information about the residence may contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or the Penn State Office of Student Conduct at 814-863-0342.