Penn State alumna Alyssa Wheeler saw an opportunity to turn her passion for art into a chance to help others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wheeler, a Class of 2016 graduate with a degree in business administration, started creating hand-sketched prints of iconic Happy Valley locales like the Nittany Lion Shrine, The Corner Room and Beaver Stadium.

She sold them on her Etsy store, Respirare Artem, and partnered with The Corner Room to donate a portion of the profits to buy groceries for those in need in early April.

For each print sold, five dollars would be donated to a fund for free meals and groceries the restaurant had already been providing for the community.

At the end of April, the campaign sold 366 prints and raised $1,830 for the grocery fund.

“We knew our Penn State community would step up to support one another, but this was more than we ever could have asked for,” Wheeler said.

A majority of the prints sold were gifts for graduating seniors from their parents, Wheeler said, who “hope they will bring some joy into a rather sad time for many graduates who are wishing they could have participated in a traditional ceremony.”

The Corner Room — despite being closed — has already been providing free groceries for community members in need, as well as free pasta dinners to service workers.

All the funds have been used to buy gift cards for local grocery stores and will be given to families in the community who “need them the most,” Wheeler previously told The Daily Collegian.

She said 50 gift cards went out last week and 50 more will go out this week.

The fund has enough to supply a week and a half more of free meals, but Wheeler said she hopes to continue to contribute to the fund after.

To that end, the campaign has officially been extended past its original April 30 ending date until June 19, “as the [coronavirus] crisis refuses to give up,” Wheeler said.

Curtis Shulman, director of operations for the Hotel State College businesses including The Corner Room, previously told the Collegian that partnering with Wheeler felt like a “good fit.”

“I’m all about trying to help people that are trying to do the right thing right now,” Shulman said. “[Wheeler] worked hard on those and she’s willing to share some of the benefits, it’s a good thing for us to be a part of."

Wheeler said what The Corner Room has been doing in the community is “so incredible” and it’s even more commendable to see something like this currently.

“We all know small businesses are struggling right now, and The Corner Room has every right to ask for help for themselves, but instead they are focusing on giving to others,” Wheeler said. “I know they will receive so much love and support for it when they reopen.”

Wheeler said the campaign has been about more than just selling her art online, but spreading hope and encouragement into a community when it needs it. This ranges from just “a simple bag of groceries” to the ability to give graduates to receive a personal reminder of their time at Penn State.

“My favorite part about this campaign has been seeing how a simple bag of groceries not only delivers needed meals, but it delivers hope and some encouragement that there is a community behind these individuals that cares about them,” she said. “It’s neat to see this campaign not only support families in need of groceries, but also support families in need of a little positivity."

The prints come in either 5-by-7 or 8-by-10 sizes, and include Old Main, The Corner Room, the Nittany Lion Inn, the Nittany Lion Shrine and Beaver Stadium.

All items from Wheeler’s store ship free anywhere in the United States, and can be purchased here.