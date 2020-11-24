State College Police
a State College Police car sits outside of an apartment complex located on Bradley Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in State College, PA.

State College Police are in search of an alleged indecent assault person of interest at this time and are asking the public to help.

The girl who reported the incident stated that the suspect — a male — had given her a ride back to her residence from the fraternity district on Nov. 7.

The State College Police Department released an image of the suspect, and noted that the suspect had been driving a dark SUV at the time of the incident.

The department encouraged anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect to contact them at 814-234-7150 or to submit an anonymous tip through their website.

