The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced two unspecified Centre County businesses have received cease-and-desist letters after reportedly price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Shapiro’s office, a State College drug store received one of these letters for reportedly charging $21.99 for a 12-roll pack of toilet paper that usually costs $12.

The other tip, which is still being reviewed, reported a Centre County store selling a $15 pack of 50 medical masks for $69.99.

Additional incidents of price gouging can be reported to the attorney general’s office via email at pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov or on the office’s website.

