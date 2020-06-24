Tuesday evening, the State College Borough Council passed a resolution that will provide funding for a community oversight board through the State College Police Department’s budget.

Additionally, two amendments — one supporting the divestment of guns during the serving of a mental health warrant, and another supporting the release of officer protocol and body camera footage — both passed unanimously.

The resolution discussed was entitled, “Resolution in Response to and in Solidarity with Those Demanding Racial Justice, Equity and Action.”

The resolution was listed on the agenda in light of the recent national movement for racial equality and police reform, as well as the 3/20 Coalition’s demands to the Centre County district attorney regarding Osaze Osagie’s death.

Osagie, a Black State College resident, was shot and killed by a State College Police officer while police were serving a mental health warrant in his apartment on March 20, 2019. His death prompted the creation of the 3/20 Coalition.

The resolution was brought forth during the meeting by Councilman Dan Murphy, who thanked the community for its involvement in the resolution. According to Murphy, over 100 emails were received that helped in the consideration of the resolution.

Murphy oversaw the writing of the resolution, while other council members and community members were actively involved in the writing and planning process.

The first proposed amendment during discussion by the council was made by Councilman Evan Myers. He felt that what was to be referred to as a “community advisory board” should be renamed the “community oversight board.”

Murphy found Myers’ amendment to be friendly. However, Councilwoman Janet Engeman felt the wording should be left as it was. She also said she found the establishment date of Aug. 1, 2020, for the community board to be unrealistic.

The wording was ultimately changed to the community oversight board, as the amendment passed 5-1.

Murphy moved to amend that funding for the community oversight board should come from the State College Police Department’s current budget. This proposal prompted debate between Engeman and Councilman Peter Marshall.

The community oversight board will seek to “address discrimination, bias and racism” within State College’s local government and police department.

Engeman said she felt the SCPD is not overfunded, and therefore its funds should not be reallocated to the community oversight board. Marshall, who said he had managed a few police departments in his career, voiced his disapproval to the amendment in a similar fashion.

The amendment that would provide funding for the community oversight board through the SCPD’s funds passed 4-2. Also, the divestment of guns and body camera amendments both passed unanimously.

Borough Council President Jesse Barlow was the first to make general comments about the resolution, voicing his distaste with how the “federal administration” supports white supremacy.

He said he strongly defends the council’s resolution, adding that it is time to “actually make institutions anti-racist.”

Councilwoman Deanna Behring, Murphy and Myers all echoed the sentiment that now is the time for action and education.

Before public discussion, Marshall voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, saying he has family members who are Black. However, he added the media is only portraying “bad police.”

He said the media is reporting “prejudice fueled fear and hate,” and that police departments are like people: there are both good and bad.

Geoffrey Landers-Nolan, a writer of the 3/20 Coalition’s demands, encouraged the council to engage in the two demands that were not addressed by the Centre County district attorney.

The two demands that were not addressed are demands seven and eight. Demand seven calls for he release of the names of State College Police officers involved in Osagie’s death and the firing of “Officer One,” who killed Osagie. Demand eight calls for financial compensation for the Osagie family.

Landers-Nolan also questioned when police officers respond to a call, “Will the problem be solved with a firearm?” or if there is a better solution.

Andrew Shubin, an attorney for the Osagie family, listed some of the family’s demands for local officials during the meeting, including the examination of police training, transparency and “police policing.”

The main motion as amended passed unanimously. The resolution passed included the creation of a community oversight board, divestments of firearms during mental health checks, public release of body camera footage and protocol in the future, and the reallocation of funds from the State College Police Department.