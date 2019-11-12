Three records were broken for the the Tussey mOUTaiNBACK 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon events since the race’s 2018 change in course direction.

On Oc. 27, 112 ultramarathoners competed in the race, and more than 60 relay teams were registered for the challenge. Records were broken by the men’s and women’s ultramarathon division and by the overall relay team.

Women’s 2019 ultramarathon record breaker Devon Yanko raced Tussey in 2010 and set the course record that year as well, but under her maiden name — Crosby-Helms.

“I have raced in more than 50 ultras and 60 marathons since I started racing in 2005,” Yanko said. “So I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

According to Michael Casper, the host of the Tussey Relay and Ultramarathon, racers were met with a morning chill, steady rain, wind and downed trees on the morning of the race.

Yanko said the rain and wind made the race “a bit more miserable” than one would like during the course of a 50-mile run.

“I had a few bad patches — I had an asthma attack before mile 20 and the race lost one of my important drop bags,” Yanko said. “But overall I felt pretty good afterwards and felt like my body handled the effort well.”

For the 18 years before 2018, the course was run counter-clockwise. However, Tussey decided to change the direction of the course to clockwise last year.

Casper said beating the record was “not a huge deal,” considering the new course is only two years old, but said it is still an accomplishment just to finish the course.

For Tyler Andrews, the record setter for the men’s ultramarathon category, this was his first time running Tussey — and his first time running 50 miles — but not his first ultra.

“I ran my first ultra in 2015, and since then have focused mainly on the 50 km — 31.1 miles — distance,” Andrews said.

He has run in three U.S. National Teams for 50 km, and has run the second fastest time ever by an American at that distance.

Entering this race for Andrews was relatively last minute, so his training was limited.

“I spent most of my time focusing on running on very hilly terrain, as Tussey has a ton of long ups and downs,” Andrews said. “My longest training run was 46 km — about 28.5 miles — on a very hilly course.”

There is more climbing and uphill running during the first part of the ultramarathon race for the counter-clockwise direction, and it is more spread out than the clockwise race.

“This can be advantageous to some if you run hills better when they are more spread out,” Casper said.

The “Papa Hawks” was a team of four that competed in the relay course, and broke the new course record.

Sam Kirk, the team captain, said it was the team’s goal to set a new course record. However, the four members all trained separately, as they live across three states.

“None of us have the hills of State College to train on, so it was certainly a shock to the system,” Kirk said via email. “We were shooting for the record and honestly, we set out when we signed up for the race to try to break the all-time fastest time across all the courses.”

Two of the four members got injured during training, which Kirk thought “dashed their chances.”

But, they overcame those obstacles and set a new record.

The women’s ultramarathon course record this year was similar to that of past years, and the men’s record was in the same “ballpark” as it has been as well, according to Casper.

“Because of the change in direction, it’s hard to say if this means they would have done just as well in the other direction,” Casper said.

Every competitor gets a finisher’s medal when he or she crosses the finish line — however, those who finish first receive a $500 award.

Yanko said she didn’t even realize she had broken a record until she crossed the finish line.

“I was not looking at my watch timer during the race,” Yanko said. “I was actually using the time of day and thought I was behind the record. But I came to realize that the race started a few minutes late so I had been ahead of the record pace all day.”

Similarly, Andrews went into this race without any real expectations, especially about time.

He wanted to be competitive and compete for a spot on the U.S. National Championship podium, but knew that his times would be slower given how many hills there were.

“By the time I was nearing the finish, in the last 10 miles or so, I knew I'd have a good shot at the record unless things really fell apart,” Andrews said.

Kirk noted the pain of Tussey didn’t set in until after Tuesday — over two days after the race.

“We were all groaning for days after the effort over that terrain,” Kirk said. “It’s a true test for any endurance athlete.”

Regardless of the pain, Kirk’s team will compete again, he said.

“The ‘Papa Hawks’ will definitely be back at Tussey, although I am guessing the record will be less of a focus next go round,” Kirk said. “Unless we get beat.”

