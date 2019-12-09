In 1995, State College experienced a little Christmas magic with the introduction of Santa’s Mailbox.

Now, nearly 25 years later, the mailbox is still open during December for anyone to write a letter to Santa Claus and get one in return.

The mailbox stands on West College Avenue, right in front of The Corner Room.

Children, or anyone in the holiday spirit, can write letters to Santa, telling him all about their Christmas wishes, and slip the letter into the mailbox. As long as they include their name and an address, each child will get a letter back from Santa, with the help of The Sunshine Rotary Club, Hotel State College and the Post Office.

“It's one of the fun projects of the year that's just good feeling,” Sunshine Rotary Club secretary Tiffany Mathias said. “It's just really incredible.”

The Rotary Club collects the letters and helps “Santa” write new letters, while Hotel State College funds the purchase of postage.

Mathias described the mailbox as a “feel good” project that aligns with the club’s core values.

“The Rotary Club is all about community service, and a lot of times people feel that it's donating money,” Mathias said. “But really, it's giving time. And this project particularly is really about the spirit of the holiday.”

Mathias said she enjoys being involved with the program, saying it’s an opportunity to “create happiness and positivity.”

“There's something in a child, in essence — a happiness and just spirit that you can't really capture otherwise — in actually believing in the spirit and the holiday,” she said.

The club gets together for two nights to write letters to the kids, but Mathias said anyone who is interested can help. Mathias said usually around 20 people will get together to read the letters and write back.

The content of the letters is often touching, Mathias said. She said she has seen kids write to Santa about things like the death of their pets, or ask Santa for gifts for someone else instead of themselves.

Administrative assistant of Hotel State College Vicky Lumpkin said the program is special to her, describing a time when a child submitted a letter too late without an address. Lumpkin personally wrote a letter in response and did research to find where the child lives so she could deliver it herself.

She said Hotel State College is involved because it’s a good way to connect to the community and offer families an opportunity to continue Christmas traditions.

“To see some of these little kids show up with a family member or a friend and open the mailbox slot and toss their letter in, they are so thrilled that it's going to Santa Claus,” Lumpkin said.

Last year, Lumpkin and Mathias said the Rotary Club responded to several hundred letters.

However, the holiday cheer doesn’t stop there.

Every Saturday leading up to Christmas, The Corner Room hosts a “Breakfast with Santa” event, where kids can personally talk to Santa about what is on their lists or write a letter if they haven’t already.

General manager of The Corner Room Garrett Nichols said Breakfast With Santa is “great for the community.”

“There's not too many places that you can go grab a bite to eat for the parents and then also have the kids sit on Santa's lap, so it's definitely a hub for the entire family,” Nichols said.

The pairing of both Santa’s Mailbox and Breakfast With Santa is important to Nichols, as his own kids have enjoyed the programs.

“It's just nice to directly be involved with Santa Claus, and it’s different than if you were going to the mall or another place,” Nichols said. “I think it's more welcoming here. It's a more peaceful environment.”

The Corner Room will host the remaining breakfasts with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 and 21.