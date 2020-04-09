When Centre Helps began planning the “Centre Helps Has Your Back” skydiving fundraiser late last year, its primary goal was to raise money and awareness for its 24-hour crisis hotline.

Now, even though the date of the actual skydiving is up in the air, Centre Helps’s services are more in demand than ever.

The Centre Helps Has Your Back fundraiser, which has 19 volunteers raising money for Centre Helps’s crisis hotline, hopes to inform the Centre County community of the resources Centre County provides.

The 24-hour hotline is the local call center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, but Centre Helps’s purpose is more wide-ranging than suicide prevention, Director Leanne Lenz said.

“We do the AA hotline, we do our own crisis hotline, we answer for Centre Safe off-hours — the local domestic violence shelter — we answer off-hours support lines for local therapists, so we have a lot of different lines coming in,” Lenz said.

The hotline also conducts information and referral for all services in Centre County, directing residents in need of food, shelter, water or heat to the corresponding local resources.

Because the hotline does not get any direct funding for its mental health resources, and because its mental health purpose is not well-known, Lenz said, the Centre Helps Has Your Back fundraiser was born.

Centre Helps recruited 19 fundraisers who will each raise $2,400, then go skydiving with an instructor strapped to their back, to symbolize that Centre Helps “has your back.” The $2,400 symbolizes that the hotline is available 24 hours each day.

Tatiana Zwerling, one of the skydivers for the fundraiser, said she wanted to get involved with the fundraiser immediately after Lenz told her about it.

“Because mental health issues have touched my family just like a lot of families, it’s something that I really just jumped on,” Zwerling said.

When recruiting skydivers, Lenz said she wanted to “reach out into the community and get representatives from different parts of the community” so they can draw funds and raise awareness throughout as broad an audience as possible.

“So we have somebody from the State College school district, we have a local realtor, we have a local therapist,” in addition to students at Penn State, Lenz said.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $14,000, which is the most Centre Helps has ever raised from a single fundraiser, according to Lenz.

Zwerling said her experience fundraising has so far been very successful.

"I’ve had a lot of support from the Penn State community,” Zwerling said. “I’ve also had a lot of support from people who don’t even live in the area, but they know that mental health awareness is really something that I find important.”

Even though the Centre Helps hotline is staffed largely by Penn State psychology students, Zwerling said, “it strangely doesn’t seem to be something that Penn State students as a whole are aware of as a resource.”

Zwerling said the fundraiser is important to tell the residents of Centre County that “If somebody’s in need, they can call Centre Helps.”

Lately, with Centre County under a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus, Centre Helps has seen a much higher volume of calls, Lenz said.

“Everybody’s in crisis right now,” Lenz explained.

Taylor Burk, who works on the hotline, said she’s seen the biggest increase in “basic needs calls.”

“People who call and need help paying their rent, or electric bills, stuff like that,” Burk (senior-global and international studies) explained.

Because of the stay-at-home order, Burk and the rest of the hotline volunteers are taking calls on their cell phone at her houses.

Burk is the only hotline volunteer who is skydiving and raising money for the fundraiser, and she’s also interned with Centre Helps and teaches its DUI class at the Centre County Correctional facility.

Burk said she “didn’t really expect to get accepted” when she applied for the hotline’s training program, but she found the experience “really incredible.”

“I fell in love with being able to help the clients, especially in a close way,” Burk said. “It can be difficult and emotionally draining sometimes, but then you have those really good calls that just re-energize you and inspire you to keep doing it.”

Centre Helps anticipates to see a higher volume of calls throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Burk said, and potentially longer depending on the economic fallout of the virus.

Meanwhile, the skydiving that was supposed to conclude the Centre Helps Has Your Back fundraiser, which was originally scheduled for May 16, has been postponed indefinitely until it is safe to skydive. The fundraiser will still be accepting donations on centrehelps.org until that point.

The Centre Helps hotline is 814-237-5855 and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We provide emotional support, so anybody can call,” Lenz said. “Penn State students can call, anybody can call for support.”