Nosh Café & Grill has seemingly closed after only eight months since the restaurant's opening in March.

Although the restaurant's website says it is currently still open, there is a note taped to the front door indicating that a new "vegan and vegetarian café" is coming soon.

The café, located at 115 E. Beaver Ave., appears closed, as the restaurant is empty and the lights are turned off.

Before Nosh Café & Grill opened, the building previously housed Café Verve — a restaurant that attracted people with special dietary needs, as it concentrated its menu on inclusive options, including vegan and gluten-free foods.

It is unclear if Nosh Café & Grill is closed for good, or if it will be rebranded with a new menu. The Daily Collegian reached out to the restaurant for comment.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

