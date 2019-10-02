A slice of German culture will be coming to Tussey Mountain on Oct. 4.

OktoberFest at the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater will feature authentic German food, beer and music. It will take place from from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Seating is limited, so the resort staff advises guests arrive early to claim a community-style picnic table or to pack lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating, according to Tussey Mountain's website.

Both national beers and local breweries like Otto’s and Shy Bear will be offered at the event. Live music will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Bavarian Stompers, followed by Polkadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

Advanced ticket purchases are $10 and include a 16oz glass or mug, four food and beverage tickets, and admission to the event. The offer exists while supplies last.

General admission can be purchased upon arrival for $5.

Food and beverages can be purchased using Tussey Mountain Amphitheater tickets. Each ticket costs $1 and never expires. If guests have leftover wingfest tickets from any season, they will be applicable for Oktoberfest.

For tickets and more information, those interested can visit Tussey Mountain’s website.