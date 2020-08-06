When Penn State students went into quarantine in March, many turned to TikTok to occupy their newfound free time — in July, over one million of the app’s users watched Penn State student Emma Holderman work at Playa Bowls.

The popularity of Holderman’s videos — which currently have over 290,000 likes — came as a surprise to both Holderman (senior-acting) and her Playa Bowls coworkers. However, according to State College Playa Bowls’ operating owner and manager Desiree Arroyo, the surprise was very welcome.

Holderman said she downloaded TikTok during quarantine because a lot of her friends had the app, and decided on a whim to make a video about her job at Playa Bowls.

“I saw a lot of TikToks about people making coffees and people making foods with the establishment they worked at,” Holderman said, “so I thought it would be fun to maybe make a video about making a Playa Bowl.”

The video became her most-viewed video, and Holderman said her motivation was simply to make a fun video and “share [her] love of working at Playa to the community.”

“I did it purely just for fun and because I thought maybe everyone would want to see that, and then everyone really enjoyed it and it kind of blew up,” Holderman said.

The video took a few days to reach 10,000 views, Holderman said, but then “it just kind of kept growing and growing.”

Arroyo said she was “shocked” to learn of the video’s popularity, although she “wouldn’t expect anything less” from Holderman.

“I mean I know our Emma’s talented,” Arroyo said. “She loves her job, obviously — we never asked her to do any of that, ever.”

RELATED

Holderman has made several more videos about menu items at Playa Bowls — two of which have over 50,000 likes — and now runs the State College restaurant’s official TikTok account.

Arroyo said she feels many restaurants are undervaluing TikTok’s benefits as a marketing tool.

Playa Bowls has seen success in doing so with other social media platforms too, but especially from Instagram, according to Arroyo.

“I feel like harnessing the power of social media is really powerful today, and especially during COVID,” Arroyo said.

According to Arroyo and Holderman, Playa Bowls’s social media accounts regularly receive messages asking about the products in their posts.

State College Playa Bowls has been leaning even more heavily into social media during the pandemic, according to Arroyo, because close to 90% of its business evaporated when students left State College.

In addition to revamping the restaurant’s Facebook presence, Arroyo said she is planning Instagram-exclusive promotions for when students return to campus in the fall.

Arroyo and Holderman both feel the TikToks were successful because they provided a sense of escapism to people stuck inside during the pandemic.

“People want to see people having fun,” Arroyo said, adding that Holderman’s videos showed that “even though COVID is happening, you can still have fun in what's happening right now.”

Playa’s atmosphere lends itself well to escapism, Holderman said, so she doubled down on the theme in her videos.

“When I make my videos, I want them to have bright colors, I want viewers to see the beachy, fun side of Playa,” Holderman said. “I play oldies like the Beach Boys, I play 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun,’ like fun music, just stuff to get people excited.”

Although it’s too soon to tell what impact TikTok will have on Playa Bowls’ business, Holderman said customers will occasionally mention her videos when they come in. Robert Giuliani, the founder of the Playa Bowls franchise, even reached out to Holderman personally when her first video went viral.

“I'm glad that [the TikTok] got the attention it deserves,” Holderman said, “and I'm glad that it's helping this business.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Borough council passes ordinance requiring masks, limiting gatherings in State College The State College Borough Council unanimously passed an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting req…