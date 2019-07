The Philadelphia Phillies will host its annual Penn State THON Night on Monday, Aug. 26 at Citizen's Bank Park.

The Phillies will face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the student-run philanthropy, according to the Phillies' website.

Tickets are now available online for outfield, pavilion and pavilion deck seating, ranging between $20 to $38 per ticket.

The game is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.