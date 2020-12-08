The State College Borough Council meeting Monday night saw a threat from a man who argued in support of the State College Police Department’s 2021 budget — an incident the SCPD is now investigating.

The discussion focused on whether or not SCPD should receive its full funding in 2021. Members of the public were able to share their opinions on the matter.

This topic aroused and provoked many emotions, including from a man who threatened “a Second Amendment response” against not only a member of the State College Borough Council but also members of the 3/20 Coalition.

The 3/20 Coalition was created after Black State College resident Osaze Osagie was fatally shot by a SCPD officer in March 2019. Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at officers with a knife and they unsuccessfully used a Taser on him while serving a mental health warrant at his residence.

Many community members were in favor of defunding SCPD by $2 million, and insisting the funds are instead used to help in response to coronavirus pandemic, mental health and wellness, food services, rent relief and help for the homeless.

Others believed the council should continue funding SCPD to help ensure safety and protect the community.

The council did not vote on this matter yet and will reconvene before making a decision.

Other members of the public shared their opinion on the council’s upcoming action plans regarding the 2021 budget. Each member of the community was given two minutes to speak and convey their message.

Maureen Safko spoke on the borough’s pandemic related activities in support of affordable housing and homelessness. An informal amendment was processed to add Basic Needs Case Management to the Food and Shelter activity description.

Out of the Cold requested $48,500 to hire one or two new part-time positions to reduce unsheltered hours. Centre Safe requested $40,000 to prevent the spread of coronavirus by sheltering the homeless in various locations like hotels and apartments.

Jacquelyn Bonomo, who has previously volunteered at Out of the Cold, agreed the council should receive the funding.

Council member Katherine Yeaple, who has also volunteered at Out of the Cold, said she supports the cause and that it is a “well-run organization.”

The motion passed unanimously.

Last on the agenda was addressing consent items that included:

Approve Accounts Payable, Payroll and Debt Service vouchers for the month ended Nov. 30

Approve minutes for eight previous meetings, August to November

Approve the resignation of Lee Lowry from the Zoning Hearing Board, effective Dec. 31

Approved a resolution for the destruction of records in the administration department

All items were passed unanimously.

To conclude the meeting, the council took a recess to conduct a work session on the 2021 budgets.