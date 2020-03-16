Many State College businesses have already taken precautions and closed their doors or adjusted their hours to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Centre County. Pennsylvania is currently reporting 63 cases throughout the commonwealth.

The Centre Region Council of Governments has declared a state of emergency for Centre region communities — which includes the State College borough and College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships.

The borough’s website has additionally introduced a new page that is updated with information regarding the coronavirus in the community, such as prevention tips and announcements.

The following downtown businesses have either temporarily closed or are adjusting their operating hours in light of the virus:

The Tavern

The Tavern, a legacy dining establishment located at 220 E. College Ave., will be closed entirely for at least this week, according to signs posted on the windows of the location.

The restaurant will be closed from Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, March 22 per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The restaurant will assess the situation as it develops.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers are our top priority at The Tavern,” the signs posted say.

The sign also said to “check back” on Friday, March 20 for an update.

Baby’s Burgers & Shakes

Baby’s Burgers & Shakes at 131 S. Garner St. is shaking up its hours of operation this upcoming week, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurant.

The popular 50s-style burger joint will only be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15 through Tuesday, March 17.

After Tuesday, hours are “TBD,” the sign says.

Management for the restaurant could not be reached for further comment at this time.

Momotaro

Momotaro — an ice cream, pastries and bubble tea shop located at 220 W. College Ave. — will be closed all day on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday March 17, according to a Facebook post.

The closing is due to the “evolving coronavirus situation” specifically. The restaurant plans to reopen on Wednesday.

Customers can still get their Momotaro fix through online delivery and pickup apps such as GrubHub, HungryPanda and RICEPO.

“To protect our community, we will ensure all surfaces within the shop are fully sanitized and clean,” the post reads.

Emporium Market

A new face in the downtown State College scene will now have to wait a little longer to fully introduce itself to the community.

Emporium Market at 240 E. Calder Way was set to have its grand opening on Tuesday, March 17, but the store announced via Facebook that the location will be temporarily closing its doors. The grand opening will be postponed.

The store, which features local artisan and small company-produced products, officially opened earlier this month on Calder Way after moving from its previous location in the Nittany Mall.

“We do not feel comfortable encouraging people to gather at a time when staying home seems to be the best measure,” the post reads. “We value all of you and want our community to feel the effects of this as little as possible. Enjoy your family and stay safe.”

