Sowers Harvest Cafe announced that it will celebrate its 5th anniversary by giving away free food and drinks, starting Tuesday and ending Friday.

The cafe is located on 421 E. Beaver Ave.

The promotion includes free drip coffee and tea all week with other special offers on specific days.

On Tuesday Sowers Harvest Cafe is offering free egg sandwiches, followed by free Sowers muffins on Wednesday, free soft pretzels on Thursday and free fruit smoothies on Friday. Children under 12 years old eat free on Friday, as well.

The cafe is also hosting giveaways on its Facebook page all week that anyone can enter.

“We consider it a blessing to serve you and the State College community,” Sowers Harvest Cafe said via Facebook. "And we anticipate doing that into the future!”