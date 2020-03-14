Gumby’s Pizza at 300 S. Pugh St. in State College closed due to a food health code violation — including the use of tables for tattoo beds and contamination of blood.

The violation was handed down by State College Health Officer Bryan O’Donnell.

According to O’Donnell’s report, the food prep table was used as a bed for tattooing, and “contamination from blood could have sprayed onto food contact surfaces, or the dough mixer.”

The report also stated the person in charge failed to stop violations from occurring.

A sign posted on the restaurant’s door says the location is “present with a gross unsanitary occurrence.”

Gumby’s is a chain pizza restaurant with locations in prominent college towns across the country, such as the University of Florida, the University of Missouri and Texas A&M University.

The restaurant’s menu includes pizza and “pokey stix.”

It is unclear if or when the restaurant will reopen at this time.

