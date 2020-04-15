The State College Borough Council announced Wednesday that their regular meeting scheduled for Monday, April 20 will be held virtually, a first for the council.

The meeting will be held via GoToWebinar, and those interested in attending must register online. Instructions on how to engage with any borough council members will be emailed to those who register, according to a news release.

According to the agenda, Monday’s virtual meeting includes voting on extending the council’s original approval of the cancellation of all events through May, that order now potentially being extended to late June.

The council’s last in-person meeting was March 16, where they discussed surge capacity plans for local hospitals and passed a resolution to cancel all activities through mid-May.

At this last meeting, there was a virtual component as well where council members Peter Marshall and Janet Engeman called in — although Engeman failed to make it work. Community members could watch from home and input comments and questions.

The decision to go virtually “allows the organization to continue municipal business while also following the Governor's order and guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health,” a the release said.

All meetings or gatherings for all other Authorities, Boards, Committees and Commissions (ABCs) were previously postponed through April 30, unless any emergency decisions need to be made.