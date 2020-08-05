The State College Borough Council unanimously passed an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting requiring individuals in State College to wear masks in public and limiting gatherings to 10 people.

The ordinance — which will not go into effect until it is signed by State College Mayor Ron Filippelli and the president of the council — also forbids the formation of long lines downtown.

If individuals refuse to comply with the requirements, they could be fined up to $300.

Although the Pennsylvania Department of Health restricts gatherings to 250 people, the council is preventing more than 10 people from meeting at a time, with the exception of businesses and residences housing more than 10 people.

Additionally, the ordinance states that no more than 10 people can wait in line outside of a business. This portion of the ordinance was included due to local officials' concerns following large numbers of students lining the sidewalks outside of bars in downtown State College during Arts Fest weekend.

Individuals must wear masks when waiting in line, entering businesses and walking around outdoors.

The ordinance allows establishments to contact the State College Police if customers do not comply with requirements.

The ordinance is considered temporary at this time and overrules other declarations made by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centre Region Council of Government until January 31, 2021 or otherwise stated.

Penn State President Eric Barron wrote in a letter to the community that he supported the borough council’s drafted ordinance prior to Tuesday night's vote.

“The combination of a strong ordinance, an active communications campaign that supports it and enforcement is the best way to promote the health and safety of our community,” Barron said in the letter.

As of August 5, Centre County reported 323 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

