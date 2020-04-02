Summers on Allen has been officially postponed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to a joint statement released Thursday from the Summers on Allen team.

The festival was set to close the 100 block of Allen Street downtown for two months in the summer — from May 11 to no later than midnight on July 3 — to turn it into a pedestrian plaza.

“Due to the unpredictability and the seriousness of the current health crisis, we cannot in good conscience plan a community outdoor event for May and June,” the statement reads. “We want to thank everyone who contributed their time, energy and support to this project — particularly the borough council and staff, Knight Foundation, the downtown business owners and employees, and the hundreds of community members who attended our workshops, volunteered their time, sent us emails and stopped us on the street.”

The joint statement came from executive director for Centre Foundation Molly Kunkel, executive director of the Downtown State College Improvement District Rob Schmidt, and Brad Groznik of Groznik PR.

As of now, there haven’t been any official state or federal regulations passed preventing large gatherings of people as far ahead as the summer. A statewide stay-at-home order has been issued until April 30.

The Summers on Allen festival was set to transform the 100 block into an “inviting and engaging” pedestrian plaza with seating, landscaping, a play area for children, a small stage and painted crosswalks.

Centre Foundation, along with an $135,000 grant from the Knight Foundation, proposed the idea in a presentation at the State College Borough Council's Oct. 14 meeting.

There was controversy surrounding the initial proposal and eventual approval in the months leading up to the council’s vote, however.

Though many business owners supported the proposal, some Allen Street businesses did not approve of the idea, saying that it would make them lose business. Other concerns over the festival included parking and fire safety issues.

The borough council initially decided to shoot down the idea of the festival in December, but after new borough council members who were elected in November had been officially sworn onto the council in 2020, the vote was brought back up for reconsideration.

The second time around, at the council’s Jan. 13 meeting, the proposal was passed, and the festival was officially a go.

Later, however, a group of four Allen Street businesses, going under the name ASSETS (Association of Allen Street Stores Expecting to Survive), sued the borough council over its revote on the proposal, saying that the council’s Jan. 13 revote was a “legal nullity” because the council had previously voted down the proposal on Dec. 16.

The lawsuit never made it past the preliminary stages.

The Summers on Allen team said it plans to “move this vision forward” in 2021.

“We continue to believe in the vision of a vibrant pedestrian plaza downtown that brings our community together and celebrates its vitality. Later this year, we look forward to begin working with our downtown business community and local leaders to consider the best way to move this vision forward in 2021,” the statement reads.

There have been no plans to postpone or cancel State College’s other summer festival, Arts Fest, as of yet.

