This Thursday, Lombard MMA, a gym in downtown State College, will host its 3rd annual kickboxing fitness-fundraising event, BoxForBoobs, that will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Lombard MMA is partnering with Relay for Life of Penn State, Real Men on Campus of Penn State and the American Red Cross to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The fundraiser consists of six, 40 minute classes throughout the day — at 12:10 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m., and 7:10 p.m. — that will teach a basic kickboxing workout for at least a $5 donation.

Bruce Lombard[L1] , the owner of Lombard MMA, is hoping the event will raise close to $1,000 this year, which would be $250 more than last year.

“People of any experience level and any fitness level are welcome,” Lombard said. “Everybody supports each other.”

Aubrey Fleming[L2] is a boxer at Lombard MMA, and will be attending the event on Thursday.

“My mom has breast cancer,” Fleming (senior-science) said, “so it’s a great fundraiser.”

In addition to the $5 donation, attendees can purchase Lombard MMA clothing and items from various vendors that will be at the gym on Thursday.

Penn State students can sign up for a time by emailing bruce@lombardmma.com. The 6:10 p.m. slot is filled already.

Lombard MMA is located at 127 Sowers St., and there is free parking for boxers.

Lombard encouraged attendees to arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time, wear normal workout clothes and “fight for a cause.”