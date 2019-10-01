State College Mayor Don Hahn has voiced his support for a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration regarding state auto emission standards, according to BCTV.

Pennsylvania recently joined the lawsuit against the Trump administration's revocation of California’s right to set a higher auto emission standard — a right the state has been exercising since the 1970s to help reduce the amount of greenhouse gas caused by transportation.

California wants to increase gas mileage to 50 miles per gallon by 2025. However, President Donald Trump wants to cap mileage at 37 miles per gallon in 2020.

Currently, over 20 states have joined the lawsuit.

Pennsylvania is already feeling the effects of climate change, as it has experienced warmer temperatures and an increase in storms, Hahn said in an interview with BCTV.

Hahn also said it is important that each state has control over its air quality regulations, especially considering the range of population concentrations from state to state.

Hahn is one of dozens of "climate mayors" in the United States who advocate for climate change action and reform.

The Trump administration has said raising emission standards will in turn raise the price of cars. However, Paul Billings, national senior vice president for public policy at the American Lung Association, challenged the statement in aBCTV article, saying higher fuel efficiency standards would save consumers money and improve air quality.

As of late, the American Lung Association has given 12 counties in Pennsylvania a failing mark for their increased number of high ozone days. These days put children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems at high risk for respiratory problems and failure, according to the association.

If the revocation of California’s waiver is approved, it will begin 60 days after being published in the federal register.

