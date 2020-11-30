The 3/20 Coalition released a statement regarding the State College Borough's presentation of the proposed 2021 police budget at 6 p.m. Monday.

This public meeting will take place virtually from the State College Municipal Building to review the budget plan for 2021.

The coalition demanded a police budget reduction by $2 million — or 17% — for the next fiscal year. The coalition demanded the $2 million be used to fund "mental health crisis services, domestic violence response teams, housing assistance, food security, public healthcare, a youth center, and other community crime prevention and intervention strategies that do not rely on a police response."

According to the release, a recent survey by the coalition found that 95.8% of respondents supported defunding the police.

The 3/20 Coalition was formed after Black State College resident Osaze Osagie was fatally shot by a State College police officer in March 2019. Osagie, who was autistic and had a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at officers with a knife and a Taser was unsuccessfully used on him.

The coalition was created to urge the local community to enable and maintain accountability from law enforcement.