The State College Borough Council provided updates on its race, equity and leadership project — REAL — and condemned recent Penn State "Zoom bombing" at a meeting Monday night.

The REAL project was delayed because of the coronavirus, but according to Borough Manager Tom Fountaine, the council is "working hard with the borough to continue to move this project along and ultimately meet the goals that were established at the outset.”

Some of the goals of the 18-month project include:

Train elected officials and municipal staff on how to analyze policies through the lens of racial equity

Connect the community to local voices throughout the region who specialize in racial equity and healing

Develop a local Racial Equity Plan of action, intended by December

Facilitate the necessary solutions that address the unique local challenges

In order to meet these goals, a few tasks have already been carried out.

In July 2020, the first series of employee trainings for elected officials and staff were held. There was a second training session held in October, and a third is scheduled for March.

A "Core Team," made up of 12 members representing a cross section of the borough departments and Centre Region Council of Governments, was formed to guide racial equity efforts.

There has also been encouragement of book clubs during employee training, where staff members will read three different books related to race and equity. Review and discussion sessions are to be scheduled in February and April.

Community conversations about racial equity and healing are being planned between May and November as well.

The subject prompted a discussion surrounding the Jan. 27 "Zoom bombing" in Penn State Black Caucus's Zoom room during Penn State's Spring Virtual Involvement Fair.

According to a statement from Black Caucus, 51 unwanted users "ambushed" the Black Caucus Zoom room during the event and filled the chat with "anti-Semitic and white supremacist language" while several users screamed into their microphones, played loud music or exposed themselves sexually.

Borough Council President Jesse Barlow addressed the issue, and said he wanted to "join President Barron in condemning this attack…every one of these incidents is one too many.”

