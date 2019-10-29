The Chi Phi fraternity house was vandalized between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 3 a.m. Monday morning when an unknown person threw a brick through the house’s front window.

Chi Phi was placed on interim suspension on Oct. 22 following the death of a 17-year-old at a property allegedly occupied by fraternity members.

The high school senior was visiting from Erie when he went into cardiac arrest and died.

The fraternity is not recognized as a student organization until the investigation’s conclusion.

Anyone who has any information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the State College Police Department.