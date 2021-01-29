3/20 Coalition will hold a protest at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte on Friday.

According to a press release by the organization, they will begin the protest at noon to "demand an independent investigation" and the resignation of Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna. Cantorna led investigations into the death of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year old State College Black resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

3/20 Coalition said the investigations withheld information from the community and were "far from transparent" in the release.

When three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife, and after an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek allegedly shot him.

Cantorna did not charge the officers involved in the shooting after his office conducted an investigation into Osagie's death.

3/20 Coalition held a protest on Jan. 26 after the Osagie family released an amended complaint in which they alleged that SCPD Captain Christian Fishel received "eye-witness information" that Pieniazek allegedly engaged in "serial acts of violence."

The State College borough responded to 3/20 Coalition's complaints that the Osagie family's amended complaint contained "false claims and half-truths."

In the press release, 3/20 Coalition said Cantorna had a "responsibility to our community to determine if use of lethal force was justified."

"Cantorna failed in his duties to the public and even now is calling for another non-independent investigation by the State Police," the organization said in the release.

MORE PENN STATE COVERAGE

Dean of Penn State Graduate School Regina Vasilatos-Younken announces retirement Regina Vasilatos-Younken, vice provost for graduate education and the dean of Penn State Gra…