Last year, the death of a State College resident raised many outraged community voices.

The State College resident was Osaze Osagie, and many of those concerned voices have become members of what is now the 3/20 Coalition.

On March 20, 2019, three State College police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Old Boalsburg Road to respond to a mental health warrant. Osaze Osagie, a State College resident, had a history of schizophrenia and anxiety. When three officers arrived to serve the mental health warrant at Osagie’s apartment, Osagie ran at them with a knife, according to the Centre County district attorney’s report into Osagie’s death.

After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, an officer fatally shot the 29 year old.

Many within the State College community feel Osagie’s death was a wrongful act of violence and police brutality, and have responded with activism and a desire for change.

In May 2019, community activists created the 3/20 Coalition as a way to consolidate groups of people working to create change. What started as a group of strangers has since turned into a family, coalition secretary Melanie Morrison said.

And now, over a year since Osagie’s death, the coalition says there is still more work to be done.

Who the coalition is today

At its core, Morrison explained that the 3/20 Coalition focuses on the intersection of race, policing and mental health — all factors the coalition believes played a role in Osagie’s death.

Since its creation, the coalition has worked to raise awareness of these issues and advocate for change specifically within the State College community.

The coalition has done this through leading protests regarding Osagie’s death, planning vigils for Osagie, pushing specific legislation and new ideas at State College Borough Council meetings, and helping to create events and opportunities for the community to get involved.

Despite these efforts, Morrison explained that it is human nature to move on after an incident like Osagie’s death.

This nature, however, can create obstacles when it comes to making long-term change.

“I think the important thing for the coalition is to try to keep people's attention, because this hasn't been magically fixed... Not enough has changed to ensure that this never happens again to anybody else's child,” Morrison said. “So that's really our focus and to try to keep the movement moving on, despite the public's natural inclination to sink back into complacency.”

Though the 3/20 Coalition was created last May, would-be members of the coalition were still busy before, dedicating time between Osagie’s death and the coalition’s official creation to find ways to make change through local government.

Morrison recalled times when she and others would travel to Harrisburg together to push for specific legislation.

There, members advocated for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate incidents in which law enforcement has used deadly force, and for the organization and creation of a database-like system with more detailed records on officers to be shared among policing agencies.

Morrison said she believes the latter suggestion could help prevent circumstances similar to those that led to deaths of individuals like Antwon Rose in Pittsburgh in 2018.

Fast forward a year from this Harrisburg work, and much of the coalition’s vision is the same.

Examining the intersection

Through its work — specifically through a mental health forum last June — Morrison said some community members began to view the coalition as a mental health advocacy group.

Morrison said the forum was a major success for the coalition, but seemed to give some people the impression that the coalition was only focused on mental health reform.

Though mental health is an important component of the coalition’s work, Morrison explained it is just “one piece” of an intersectional equation.

“I think that was kind of like a learning curve for us to realize, ‘Oh, now [community officials] are going to try to distract from anything to do with race or policing, and put the blame squarely on the shoulders of the mental health community,’” Morrison said.

Still, the mental health component of the situation is an important one to the coalition — and coalition member Geoffrey Landers-Nolan has professional experience with this component.

Before his current work, Landers-Nolan worked at Centre County Can Help, a 24/7 crisis-intervention service that closed last December.

Universal Community Behavioral Health ran Can Help, along with The Meadows Outpatient clinic, which is also now closed in Centre County. According to Morrison, the coalition had voiced concern over this closure, worried about community members who relied on the services.

During his time working at the crisis-intervention service, Landers-Nolan said he gained experience with mental health warrants like the one issued for Osagie.

Though Landers-Nolan said he is “not a police officer and never [has] been,” it’s this experience that leads him to believe the State College Police were wrong in how they handled the situation.

“I am very [dissatisfied] with how [the situation has] been explained,” Landers-Nolan said, “and that the police have ended up basically exonerating themselves from carrying out this killing.”

Both the Centre County district attorney and the State College Police Department investigated the incident, and both found the involved officers were not at fault.

When these findings were made public, coalition members weren’t the only ones unhappy with the decision.

In May, the executive director of ACLU-PA described Osagie’s death as a “senseless tragedy,” and Osagie’s parents announced in September they are suing the State College Police Department.

However, State Police Sergeant William Slaton — a commander within the State Police’s Equity and Inclusion Office, which Slaton said monitors hate crimes throughout Pennsylvania — agreed with the ruling.

"I can ensure you, based on everything the district attorney just said and the physical evidence at the scene, there is no perceived racial animus in this incident," Slaton said during a press conference last May. "Whether these officers were white, black, Hispanic, Asian — any reasonable officer would have reacted in the exact same manner that these officers did."

State College Police Chief John Gardner also agreed with the findings, citing that officers followed department policies regarding use of force, biased-based police training, tactical considerations and others.

But still, from his experience, Landers-Nolan said officers who respond to these calls are always briefed on the situation beforehand. This led him to believe that the officers sent to Osagie’s residence should have been more prepared.

He said his dissatisfaction stems from various factors, specifically:

Osagie’s father — who was actively looking for his son before he was killed — wasn’t notified when the police located Osagie in his apartment. Being in contact with Osagie’s father would have allowed police a better insight into Osagie’s condition and what they should anticipate dealing with, according to Landers-Nolan. He said, “The fact that he was not notified shows the police were rushed, their approach was ill-considered, and their behavior was not in the best interest of keeping Osaze safe and healthy first.”

Despite stating they were familiar with the building, the officers did not account for the apartment’s narrow hallways when creating a plan for the confrontation, according to Landers-Nolan. Landers-Nolan described Osagie’s apartment building's hallways as “exceptionally narrow” and said that a staircase in the hallway prevented all three officers from being able to speak directly to Osagie.

One officer ordered another to charge his Taser while Osagie could hear him. Another officer charged his Taser in Osagie’s view, escalating the situation to a point where Osagie may have felt like he had no other choice but to act defensively, functioning in crisis mode, Landers-Nolan said.

“...[T]he police had all the information necessary and should have had time to come to the mindset necessary that, ‘We're going to go in, and we're going to de-escalate this person, that if things turn hostile... [or] violent, we have the option to withdraw,’” Landers-Nolan said.

Other community members have also voiced similar thoughts as Landers-Nolan, specifically about the officers not having a well-thought-out plan.

Landers-Nolan said it’s the intersection of race and mental health that can make interactions with police “exceptionally deadly.”

“If you want to boil it down to numbers, and we want to look at fatalities when it comes to police, it's not additive. It's logarithmic. It's exponential,” Landers-Nolan said. “You take people who have mental health disorders and their interactions with police, they're more likely to be killed. You take young black men and their interactions with police, they're more likely to be killed.”

According to the Treatment Advocacy Center, individuals with untreated mental illnesses are 16 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement. Individuals with disabilities make up to half of the people killed by police, according to a study by the Ruderman Family Association.

And, according to a study reported by the LA Times, black men and boys are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police compared to white men and boys. Additionally, according to the article, one in 1,000 black men and boys are killed by police.

Black women are 1.4 times likely to be killed by police than white women, and all women are roughly 20 times less likely to be killed by police than men, according to the LA Times.

Landers-Nolan explained that it’s difficult to find a solution to the problem. Statistics show that removing the use of a firearm — something officers carry on them — in a crisis situation greatly increases the percentage for survival.

However, Pennsylvania law requires officers to respond to these situations.

One of the coalition’s proposals to the borough was to create a special task force to respond to these warrants that would consist of both officers and a separate crisis-trained professional.

“If police are willing to respond to mental health crisis calls without guns, great. Let's talk about that,” Landers-Nolan said. “But ... can we create a multidisciplinary team whose purpose is to respond directly and respond to mental health crises?”

These concerns about police and firearms in mental health warrants have also been brought up before the Centre County Board of Commissioners' meeting by community members, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.

In response, Human Services Administrator Natalie Corman explained that lack of availability of personnel was part of the problem when discussing if out-of-uniform workers and mental health workers could also respond to 302 mental health warrants.

At this same meeting, coalition member Evan Higgins said the coalition requested the names and termination of the involved officers, as well as the resignation of District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.

Morrison said that because officers are not mental health professionals themselves, having trained mental health professionals help respond to certain crises could be highly beneficial and safer for those involved — including the police.

“It's not fair to ask that of police officers because that's certainly not something that should even be in their wheelhouse,” Morrison said.

The coalition has interacted with the State College Borough Council numerous times throughout the last year. Morrison said the coalition aims to have a member at every council meeting.

Whether the group is listening, speaking during “public hour” or responding directly to specific topics, Borough Councilman Dan Murphy said the coalition’s presence has not gone unnoticed.

“...[T]hey take advantage of the opportunity to, I think, hold us accountable to some of the conversations that we've had to open [over] the last year, in particular,” Murphy said.

Though the coalition may be acknowledged, Morrison said it doesn’t always feel like its ideas are taken seriously.

Morrison added the coalition was sometimes not made aware of important happenings. For example, she said the borough neglected to make the coalition aware ahead of time of the date that the findings from the State College Police Department’s internal investigation would be announced.

“I feel like there are some borough council members who do listen, who genuinely care, who are actively trying to help propel our work and our message within the borough council,” Morrison said, “but there are certainly members who talk down to coalition members, who roll their eyes when people get up to speak.”

The borough could not comment because of legal matters.

One of the coalition’s goals is to implement a “community and citizen review board” that would allow selected community members to review the work of the State College Police Department.

In doing so, Morrison said a review board might be able to help prevent potential conflicts of interest regarding the State College Police Department investigating itself — especially in incidents where use of force by police and racial bias are factors to be considered.

"Yes, there are members on the State College Borough Council who very much support that idea [of the community oversight and review board],” Morrison said. “Consistently, we're told it's not off the table, but it's not really on the table. So therein kind of lies the problem is that it can just remain in this limbo forever."

In response to submitted questions from the community posted last August, the borough council said a commission for community oversight was recommended in 2016. The topic was again brought up in light of the fatal shooting.

The borough said the community oversight board was a “lower priority recommendation” in the Take Force on Policing and Communities of Color Report in 2016, and thus it hadn't been pursued.

Many other questions regarding the involvement of mental health professionals in serving wellness checks were answered with the creation of the Task Force on Mental Health Crisis Services, according to the borough.

The document also explained the State College Police Department’s provision of cultural competency education, saying officers have been trained in things like “verbal conflict training” as recent as 2019.

All three offers invovled in the shooting had crisis intervention training, and one officer had training from the FBI as a crisis negotiator. The officer trained by the FBI was not the officer who knocked on the door to confront Osagie.

Both Murphy and Morrison touched on the borough’s more recent involvement in the National League of Cities, which is a “resource and advocate for the nation’s cities and their leaders,” according to its website.

Morrison said the borough’s involvement in the League of Cities gives her hope that State College could be inspired by other cities’ community review boards to create its own.

Landers-Nolan said the coalition's concerns are often directed to the State College-Centre County Task Force on Mental Health Crisis Services, which was created in September 2019 to work toward various mental health-related goals within the community.

According to a press release from last October, “The Task Force was jointly established by Centre County and the Borough of State College to recommend enhancements to, and identify strengths of, the mental health crisis delivery system in Centre County.”

He said this task force should be a step in the right direction, but Landers-Nolan said there hasn't seemed to be much progress from it yet.

Patricia Best was recently selected as the task force’s new chairperson in January after the death of previous chairman Billie Willits.

Task force operations were delayed because of the transition, according to the Centre Daily Times. Best said in March that the task force plans to release a report detailing updates in June to the State College Borough Council and the Centre County Commissioners.

Moving forward

The 3/20 Coalition had planned a march on the anniversary of Osagie’s death. Due to the coronavirus, however, the coalition postponed its scheduled events until further notice.

Despite this, Morrison said the coalition is still planning to “acknowledge” Osagie’s death anniversary once larger gatherings are deemed safe again.

Morrison also said the coalition is still pushing for the creation of State College’s own community oversight and review board.

“…[N]othing that's being done right now will take the place of that community oversight and review board,” Morrison said. “It's incredibly frustrating.”

In addition, Morrison said the coalition will continue to advocate for more mental health resources.

Perhaps most importantly, Morrison said the coalition aims to ensure Osagie’s life and manner of death is not forgotten, “lest history repeats itself.”

“We owe our children and everyone's children that much,” Morrison said.